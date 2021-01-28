Bowen University injects new leadership into administrative system

BOWEN University Iwo, Osun State established by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Iwo, Osun State, has injected new leadership into the administrative system of the ivory tower.

The development led to the appointment of Professor Oluwatosin Atobatele as Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution; Mr Babatunde Adetona as the Registrar, while Mrs Aderonke Otunla becomes the Librarian of the institution.

At the investiture of the new principal officers conducted by the university’s chancellor, Reverend Dr Michael Abodunrin, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, said the new appointments were meant to bring on board a culture of discipline that would de-emphasise hierarchy.

The vice chancellor added that the appointments would further strengthen the teamwork and the spirit within the system to forge ahead as an institution.

According to him, the university is on the lookout to engaging the most sought-after best brains and talents globally to engage, stimulate and motivate the students as part of its strategic repositioning.

He added that the faculty at Bowen University could compete favourably with others all over the world.

He said: “We are taking bold moves to ensure that we retain the best brains and to continually attract them to Bowen. With this and many more creative initiatives, Bowen is calculated to be a choice institution where those who had hitherto embarked on or found attraction in academic tourism to Western countries will see Bowen as an unrivalled option.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, Bowen University had launched the Smart School Hub (SsHUB) to effectively engage the students in productive academic activities anywhere they are. It was therefore easy to transit to online lecture delivery, despite all odds; and while the pandemic and lockdown lasted, Bowen was in session with continuous assessment and examination for university-wide courses effectively administered.

“Currently, further plans are ongoing to engage the best academics all over the world. We are already interacting with academics in the diaspora with demonstrable competence in online teaching. These and many more are some of the deliberate strategies put in place in order to attract world-class scholars and other categories of personnel to Bowen University.

“The new culture of Bowen makes it to abhor and have zero tolerance for underperformance. Let me confess that it has not been easy achieving this feat at all. It has taken a lot of efforts by all to get to this point and, although we are still far from where Bowen is headed. I can assure you that we will get there by the grace of God.

“Our academic programmes at Bowen are central to our efforts for change and at the forefront of our repositioning agenda. These programmes are currently being overhauled in order to meet the needs of the future. Our curricula are no longer definitive as they are tested and revisited from time to time to be at a vantage position to produce graduates who can truly define the future as enshrined in our vision statement,” the vice-chancellor said.

The new appointees pledged their commitments to contributing their quotas to the administrative and academic advancement of the university.

