COVID-19: Make school environment safe, govt urged

As academic activities are being carried out in schools amidst the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, government at all levels and other relevant educational stakeholders have been urged to put in place necessary measures to protect students and school workers from contracting the virus.

An educational consulting firm, Skool Media Nigeria Limited, gave the advice in its message to commemorate this year’s edition of the International Day of Education, observed recently across the world.

In a statement, the firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Sola Oluwadare, said as in-persons academic activities had returned to schools, students and school workers would need to be protected by all means from contracting the killer virus.

Speaking on the theme of the annual event and the second in the series, Recover and Revitalise Education for the COVID-19 Generation, he said all hands must be on deck to accept the reality the pandemic has brought to get to our desirable economic destination.

He, however, promised that Skool Media would continue to collaborate with government and other education stakeholders in the country towards advancing the educational sector and the economy by extension.

