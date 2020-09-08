Boss, Bindow, others, strategise for APC unity in readiness to retake Adamawa

A meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senior party stalwarts in Adamawa State has resolved to shelve aside individual and group interest within the party with a view to forging a common front in order to address lingering contentious issues among APC stakeholders which according to them was responsible for imploding the party’s fortunes in the 2019 election in the state.

The meeting which was convened by the former SGF, Babachir David Lawal, agreed to form a formidable front across interest groups in the party towards restoring the party’s fortunes in the state and to also interface with both the federal government and the national body of the party in pursuit of party members interest at all levels.

This is contained in a communique issued by the Adamawa APC senior stakeholders and made available to Tribune Online Tuesday.

At the close of deliberations of the Adamawa APC senior stakeholders, the meeting resolved to set up a high powered committee to interface with the various groups within the party towards forming a united front against the divisive positions that ruined the party’s chances at the polls in the 2019 general elections and to pursue the party’s numerous interest nationally and within the northeast sub-region.

The communique which was signed by the former Adamawa State deputy governor, Martins Babale reads, “After extensive deliberation, the following resolutions were made;

“All APC stakeholders should work together in unity to prevent the repeat of what happened in 2019, where stakeholders worked at cross purposes, which ultimately led to the loss of Adamawa State to the opposition.

“A powerful committee was set up with the mandate to liaise with APC national headquarters (Interim Management Committee, IMC) to especially ensure that the zoning of positions at mini or national convention at any moment favours Adamawa state within the geopolitical zone.

“To liaise with the National Interim management committee (IMC) on matters related to membership drive or any other issues in the event that there will be a reconstitution of executive committees at the State, Local government and ward levels in Adamawa the State.”

The resolution of the meeting which was signed by the former Adamawa State governor, Martins Babale, also sees the former SGF, Babachir David Lawal, emerges as the team leader of the high powered stakeholder’s committee.

Other members of the committee strategically positioned to pursuit the party’s interest include the duo of the current SGF, Boss Mustapha and Mohammed Musa Bello, who would be interfacing with the federal government in pursuit of the interest of party members in the state, while Aisha Dahiru Binani and Abdulrazaq Namdas, would pursue the party’s interest from the national assembly.

Others stakeholders include the former Adamawa state governor, Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, the governorship aspirants from the party in the 2019 elections, Mahmood Halilu and Nuhu Ribadu and the former senator representing southern Adamawa, Jonathan Zwingina.

Added to the list of party stalwarts include, Ambassador Fati Ballah-Abubakar, Anna Sini, the Minority Leader at the Adamawa state house of Assembly. while Albert Atiwurcha, Abuzarri Ribadu provided secretariate service for the meeting.

The meeting of Adamawa State APC Senior stakeholders was convened by Babachir David Lawal, the former Secretary to the government of the Federation, SGF) and was chaired by the immediate past Deputy Governor, Martins Babale.

APC’s chances at the polls in the 2019 general elections was marred by internal party squabbles and the Babachir led committee has set sight on putting to rest the internal wranglings within the party towards harnessing the various interests within the party to serve the overall interest of the party.