Border communities between Gombe-Bauchi urged to live in peace for development, growth

Border communities between Bauchi and Gombe States particularly those who are on the part of Gombe State have been charged to be calm and restrained for peace and development of the areas.

The charge was given by Gombe State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, who told the communities that boundary demarcations are not meant to sever existing relationships or break traditional and cultural affiliations but for mere administrative purposes and convenience.

The deputy governor was speaking during a sensitisation meeting on the permanent demarcation of Bauchi/Gombe Interstate Boundary Sector Two at a Town Hall meeting held in Darazo Local Government Council Secretariat, Bauchi State.

As Chairman, Gombe State Boundary Committee, the deputy governor encouraged the boundary communities to continue with their existing intermarriages, social and economic activities for sustainable growth and development.

He noted that considerations of economic potentials in areas under questions tempt people to overreact without recourse to existing relationships, stressing that there is no amount of benefit that can compare to human life.

According to him, “people fight because of oil and other resources, but I assure you that Bauchi and Gombe States will get their share, even foreigners shall benefit from it, as long as we live in peace and allow the activities continue.”

Mannassah Jatau expressed delight that the Gombe/Bauchi boundary issue which had lingered since the creation of Gombe from Bauchi State 25 years ago is coming to an amicable resolution in their time.

He, however, attributed its success to the current governors of the two states who agreed that they don’t want an inch over their legitimate portion of land as contained in all relevant documents and records on demographic information.

He then appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Boundary Commission, the governors of Bauchi and Gombe States, Chairmen of the affected Local Government Councils, and Traditional Rulers for their support towards peaceful resolution and demarcation of the boundaries.

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Baba Tela in his remarks, noted that the Chairmen of the affected Local Government Areas and Traditional Rulers have a task of educating their people by giving them the right orientation about the true nature of the relationship between them.

He explained that the meeting was designed to sensitise people of the affected communities to acknowledge the fact that boundary demarcation is not to sever relationship but for administrative purposes and convenience calling on them to continue to sustain the existing relationships.

In their separate remarks, the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Abdulrasheed, who was represented by the District Head of Kunde, Alhaji Bello Y. Manga and the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, who was represented by the District Head of Ganjuwa, Alhaji Baba Mohammed Gidado, expressed happiness over the continuation of the demarcation of the Gombe-Bauchi Sector Two boundaries.

They expressed their full support to ensure that the borders are peacefully demarcated for the benefit of their people.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Dukku LGA in Gombe as well as Chairman of Kirfi LGA in Bauchi State, pledged to encourage their people to sustain the age-long peaceful coexistence for their overall good.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Border communities between Gombe-Bauchi urged to live in peace for development, growth

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Border communities between Gombe-Bauchi urged to live in peace for development, growth