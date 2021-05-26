Don reiterates importance of applied research to national development

For the Nigerian economy to experience the expected boost that can improve the wellbeing of citizens, there is a need to place more emphasis on applied research.

A renowned scientist and vice-chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Professor Olukayode Amund, made the remark after he was inducted as a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science in Abuja, according to a statement signed by a Senior Public Relations Officer in the university, Mr Olubunmi Afuye.

He lamented the abysmal pace at which Nigeria’s technology is developing, saying the lack of funding of scientific research in Nigeria is affecting the country’s economic development.

“Science is not as encouraged as it ought to be in Nigeria. Even though the government, as a policy, is favouring the study of science, as against the humanities in our schools, the economic climate is not aiding the fulfilment of the government’s aspiration in this regard. One thing is to have a policy; another thing is to make the policy work,” he said.

Professor Amund, who described the research as the bedrock of development, also called for more synergy between the private sector and academia, to ensure that researches being conducted in the university are translated to both industrial and agricultural revolution for the improvement of the Nigerian economy.

The Elizade University vice-chancellor noted that most foreign multinationals who do business in Nigeria only see the country as a sales outlet and would rather sponsor research in their home countries than give such supports to local researchers.

“Local researchers had been tried in the past and they had disappointed them. It is on that premise that they are no longer relying on such researchers to handle productive-driven researches for them. That’s why our own locally based private sector must stand up to that challenge to fund university researches,” he noted.

Professor Amund, who assumed duty as the vice-chancellor of Elizade University in 2019, was inducted as a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science following his well-cited local and international publications in various journals.

