At least eight persons have been killed in a fresh Boko Haram attack in Bulamari village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack came barely a week after the insurgents killed 8 farmers at Molai outskirts on Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday confirmed the killing in Maiduguri, saying “within the last few days, we have seen some pockets of attacks and this would be allowed to continue like that.

“There are groups of people, that are trying to sabotage the efforts of the federal government, they want to create artificial insecurity, and therefore, we have to arise up for our responsibility and arrest the situation squarely.

“Just yesterday some people were killed and farmers cannot access their farms easily, we have access in 2021, 2022 and I see no reason we can’t have access now.

“I have seen the army personnel, we will have a meeting, we will ensure strong mechanism that can allow farmers to cultivate their lands and also deal ruthlessly with the remaining miscreants that are hovering around the metropolitan and its environs.”

Zulum urged people to be security conscious so that they should not go far away where there is danger.

The governor reassured that very soon the state government should establish effective agro-rangers consisting of police, army and civil defense so that they effectively deal with the remnants of insurgents in Borno State.

An eyewitness, Modu Ibrahim Tomsu Ngamduwa, said that the insurgents suspected to be Boko Haram had gathered 9 persons, 8 of them young men under the age of 20 who went to collect firewood around Bulamari bush on Thursday morning.

“They killed 8 of them and allowed only one person, Babakura by name, a 15 years old boy to come and break the story in the town”.

“They tightened their hands behind their backs and shot them on the heads, we went there together with Civilians Joint Task Force to bring the corpses for burial, only one person is married among, all of them were young men” he said.





The insurgency killed hundreds of thousands people since inception in 2009 in Borno State. It is seen as the gravest threat to North-East and a headache for Borno for many years to come.

