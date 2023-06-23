Heavy downpour which started from the early hours of Friday morning in Abuja has once again left the popular trademore estate submerged in flood, with property worth hundreds of millions naira damaged in the process.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed to newsmen that a Peugeot 406 driver with a registration no. YLA 681 FS was drowned in the flood and is still missing at Imo Street of the Estate while 4 other persons were rescued and in stable condition.

Residents of the estate were seen during the downpour, trying to save their lives and salvage their properties after their houses were submerged by the flood.

Trademore estate has over the years suffered from series of devastating effect of flooding with lives and properties worth billions of naira lost.

Occupants of the estate however heaved a sigh of relief during the 2022 rainy season as they were not affected by flood despite the heavy amount of rainfall recorded in the year.

Thanks to a re-engineering remediation strategy employed by the estate owner which ensured expansion of gutters and demolition of building standing along flood plains.

As at the time of filing this report, stakeholders seen responding to the flood are NEMA, Fire Service, FCT FEMA, Red Cross and Federal Ministry of Environment-Flood department.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE