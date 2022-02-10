Boko Haram insurgency will end by 2023 ― Zulum

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday to apprise him of progress in the surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists, saying afterwards that given their massive laying down of weapons, the insurgency will end under his tenure “God willing.”

He told correspondents after the meeting with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja that over 30,000 former fighters have now surrendered and are in the custody of the authorities.

He said the Borno State government does not offer any incentive to the fighters to come out of the forests, rather, they have done so voluntarily.

Zulum disclosed that he discussed the continuing surrender of the insurgents and the case of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with the president.

He assured that the security situation in Borno State has improved considerably, hoping that things will continue in that direction.

Zulum reiterated that kinetic measures alone will not end the war and therefore advised that a political solution be applied.

