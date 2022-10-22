Black Panther: Wakanda Forever heads to Nigeria for African Premiere

The Walt Disney Company, in association with Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and FilmOne Entertainment, has announced that Nigeria will play host to the official African premiere of Marvel Studios’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The highly-anticipated next installment of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe and follow up to the 2018 box office sensation Black Panther, will bring the new chapter of the Wakandan kingdom to life in Lagos in early November, ahead of its cinema release on Friday 11 November, 2022 across Africa.

Through its association with AFRIFF and FilmOne, the film will play host to film industry stakeholders from across Africa and the world at large as the continent-wide celebrations kick off. High points are expected to include the presence of distinguished dignitaries and Nollywood celebrities and many more to be announced.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film in both East and West Africa. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will welcome back some familiar faces while being introduced to brand new characters. In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku(Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje(including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must bond together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing TenochHuerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is distributed in English by FilmOne Entertainment in West Africa. Co-founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, are enthusiastic about the premiere and film’s release, “Being instrumental to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team, it will be celebrated for a long time. We are excited and fully committed to working with The Walt Disney Company to deliver a grand African premiere, even as we channel all our arsenal towards realizing a momentous box-office performance for the title,” they said.

Chioma Ude, founder of AFRIFF, was reflective on the significance of the African premiere being hosted in Nigeria and having a first-of-its-kind association with the festival in November, “We are excited and proud to be a part of the premiere of this milestone here in Africa. This is huge for the continent of Africa as it symbolises further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries,” she said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE