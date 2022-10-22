AMAA 2022: Organisers unveil week-long activities

The organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), have announced week-long activities for the 18th edition.

This was made known by the director of media for AMAA, Tope Ajayi in a statement to officially announce the venue of the 2022 edition.

Ajayi explained that the 2022 AMAA will hold at the bespoke Jewel Aeida hall at Lekki phase I and will have so much glamour, while retaining its essence of rewarding professionalism and technicalities of filmmaking across the African continent and diaspora.

The director for media further rolled out the activities scheduled for the event saying the 18th edition of the continental awards ceremony will begin with the graduation of trainees by the African Film Academy on November 25, 2022.

The graduation ceremony will be followed by the Wellness day on November 27, 2022, while on November 28, 2022, will host dignitaries and fashion buffs to a series of conferences that includes diaspora discussion, music and film discussion, and round up with a fashion show.

The nominees party is expected to follow on Saturday, November 29, 2022, while the AMAA gala will hold on November 30, 2022.

Some of the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the commissioner for Culture, Arts and Tourism, Pharm Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf.

Speaking on the award ceremony, filmmaker Bolanle Austen Peters, whose film, ‘Man Of God,’ got over five nominations including best director, best actor, and best actress, described the AMAAs as a rewarding platform needed to encourage burgeoning filmmakers in Africa.

“It’s not just about the awards, it’s about people getting recognition for their work. Making films isn’t easy and we need the AMAA to keep up the good work of encouraging burgeoning filmmakers on the continent.”

Past winners of the AMAAs include Kelechi Udegbe, Wilmah Muremera – Shaina, Obi Emenloye, Hazel Hinda, Omar Abdi, Joan Agaba, Chuko and Aiye Esiri, Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster, The Citation, Eyimofe, and Grave Digger among many others.

