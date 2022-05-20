Bitcoin rises 5.3% to $30,205

Bitcoin rose 5.33% to $30,204.92 at 2201 GMT on Thursday, adding $1,530.09 to its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 18.9% from the year’s low of $25,401.05 on May 12.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.03% to $2,007.48 on Thursday, adding $96.07 to its previous close.

(REUTERS)

