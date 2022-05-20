Customs seize goods worth N148.5m in north within one month

The Nigerian Customs Service, Team ‘B’ strike force operating in the North West and North East has said it has seized goods worth N148.5m with duty paid value in the month of April 2022.

This was just as it warned non-compliant traders to change their ways or meet their waterloo in an attempt to smuggle contraband goods into Nigeria.

The coordinator, Controller General of Customs’ Team ‘B’ Strike Force, DC Faith Ojeifo gave the warning in Kaduna on Friday.

DC Ojeifo said the seizures were made within the month of April 2022, across the Strike Force Team’s area of operation covering the entire North-West and North-East.

The Strike Force Coordinator said, despite the hostile security environment, his team has been able to collaborate with other security agencies within the region and has created a system that is withstanding the onslaught of smugglers.

“Between April 1st and 30th, my team has been able to seize 2,090 (50kg) bags of fertilizers with a Duty Paid Value of N31,563,000.00. This seizure is particularly significant when we consider the implications of these goods landing in the wrong hands.





“Indeed in Nigeria today the importation of fertilizers is highly regulated. Without an End-User Certificate, it cannot be allowed to enter the market.

“This unit also made seizures of 643 bags of foreign parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value of N16,718,000.00 and 211 bales of used clothing with a DPV of N37,024,000.00 other items seized are 428 cartons of imported spaghetti, 2000 litters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and one used vehicle all 3 items having a DPV of N3,911,400.00. This brings the total DPV of all seized items to N90,570,400.00.

“Within this same period, the unit recovered duties amounting to 32,338,051.00 from demand notice issued to defaulting importers.

“Furthermore, we have detained 7 units of vehicles with a DPV of N57,960,000.00 on suspicion of import irregularities. These items are still under investigation to unearth the facts around their importation.

“My officers and I have remained watchful and resolute in our assignment. We have continued to encourage compliant traders to avail themselves of the assets of the Service to carry out their legitimate businesses. On the other hand, we strongly advise non-compliant traders to change their ways as they are sure to meet their waterloo at the hands of officers of this unit if they do not.

“We have also been able to collaborate with other security agencies within the region with a view to sharing intelligence. Even in a hostile security environment, we have managed to create a system that is withstanding the onslaught of smugglers,” DC Ojeifo assured.

