Management of Pure Biotech Company Limited in Benue State has apologized to the residents of the state, particularly host communities along Gboko road, over the pollution of the source of water.

Consequently, it said that it had installed Equipment worth N7.5 billion to avert reoccurrence and submitted that what happened was accidental.

Recall that National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, had sealed off the company over an alarm the residents of the host community raised on alleged pollution of the River Benue by the company.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday, the Corporate Communication and Public Relations Manager of the company, Mr. Stephen Numbeve, said that the incident occurred when the Effluent Treatment Plant was under test and run

Numbeve said, “It occurred just that moment while the facility’s Effluent Treatment Plant then was under a test run. We erred, we were sanctioned according to the environmental laws, and our facility was sealed on 17th April for almost two weeks but most importantly, we have learned our lessons.

The company image maker said that the company had adopted the circular economy approach to waste management where all solid and liquid wastes are converted into biogas and fertilizer and the treated wastewater is being recycled.

“Pure Biotech Company Limited, besides the incident, is not discharging any effluent into the environment, river, or any water body whatsoever. We have installed a state-of-the-art Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) worth N7.5 billion.

“Our ETP is functional; all liquid and solid wastes (sludge) are pre-treated, recycled, and re-used.

The company said that it utilizes about 1,100 metric tons of dried cassava and 3,200 metric tons of fresh cassava daily, which are sourced from local farmers in Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba, Niger, Cross River, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, and Ondo States with about 30,000 farmers, processors, distributors and factory workers engaged in the value chain.

