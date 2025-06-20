Benue killings: Taraba CAN demands decisive action against killers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State Chapter, has called on President Bola Tinubu, security chiefs, and all relevant authorities to live up to their constitutional mandate and take decisive action against the killers of defenceless people in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Rev. Fr. Williams P. Awoshiri, the Taraba State CAN Chairman, made the call in a press statement issued to journalists on Friday. He described the recent wave of killings in Benue as a “tragic stain on the conscience of the nation” and an indictment of those charged with the responsibility of safeguarding lives and property.

While commending President Tinubu for efforts made so far, the CAN Chairman stressed that the President’s visit to Benue must go beyond a “ceremonial show of concern,” noting that Nigerians are in dire need of tangible, decisive, and sustained action to end the terror attacks.

“The continued massacre of defenceless Nigerians, many of whom are women, children, and the elderly, is a tragic stain on the conscience of our nation and an indictment on those charged with the responsibility of safeguarding lives and property.

“We call on the President, security chiefs, and all relevant authorities to live up to their constitutional mandate. The killers terrorising our communities are not greater than the collective strength, intelligence, and resources of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While we acknowledge the President’s visit to Benue State, we insist that it must go beyond a ceremonial show of concern. What Nigerians desperately need at this moment is tangible, decisive, and sustained action to bring an end to these acts of terror.

“We believe that with the right political will, security coordination, and commitment to justice, these atrocities can be stopped. Silence, inaction, or lip service is no longer acceptable,” he insisted.

On behalf of CAN Taraba State, Awoshiri condemned the latest wave of killings in Benue, particularly the gruesome attack on innocent residents of the Yelwata community.

He emphasised that “the blood of the innocent cries out,” and warned that “history will remember each of those who stood or failed to stand in these perilous times.”

Awoshiri also pledged the solidarity of the CAN Taraba State Chapter with the people and government of Benue State, offering prayers for divine comfort for the bereaved families and a quick recovery for the wounded.

