In a significant tribute to a historic figure, the Benue State Government recently announced the naming of a 9-kilometre road after Major Gideon Orkar.

Major Orkar gained notoriety for his involvement in a coup plot against General Ibrahim Babangida in 1992, an act for which he was found guilty and subsequently executed by firing squad.

The State Government said in recognition of what he stood for, it named the road after the major.

In another development, Governor Samuel Ortom declared during the State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi on Tuesday that he will hand over the reins of power to the governor-elect on May 28th.

