The highest traditional stool in Ibibio land, the Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, has given an academic lifeline to at least 100 indigent students of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) to ease their academic pursuit.

Etuk, who doubles as the Chancellor of AKSU and President General of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, announced the scholarship scheme while on an official visit to the state-owned varsity, Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area Tuesday.

The patriarch said the offer covers the school fees of 50 indigent students in year one and 50 indigent students in their final year and directed the university management to draw up a list of beneficiaries so that he can commence the sponsorship programme as his own token assistance for students in the school.

The premier royal father commended the state governor and visitor to AKSU, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for his commitment to the varsity – covering manpower and provision of infrastructure which have engendered its uplift as a functional citadel of knowledge.

Etuk was so delighted at the level of transformation in the university compared to what it was a few years ago and commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nse Essien and the Governing Council for ensuring steady growth, academic excellence and a peaceful learning environment for the institution.

According to him, the progress so far attained goes to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers and charged that the rapid advancement in the institution is sustained.

He said, “Years ago, I was here during the last convocation. Comparing that period to date, you have done exceedingly well. The development of the University in terms of infrastructure, accreditation of more academic programmes among others, goes to show that you have moved the school from one point of development to the other.”

He added that as the Chancellor of the University, he would continue to play his advisory role effectively, so as to ensure that the institution achieved the desired attention and support from necessary quarters that would continue to consolidate it into an enviable institution.

While inspecting some infrastructures and facilities within the main campus of the University, Oku Ibom Ibibio emphasized the need for private and corporate bodies to join hands with the state government in building the institution for the benefit of students and education generally.

He enumerated some major areas of intervention that need urgent attention in the school to include, including access roads, construction of more faculty blocks, hostel facilities, among many others.

Projects visited at the permanent site of the university include a student hostel under construction and a medical facility project initiated by the NDDC but apparently abandoned. Others were Tetfund projects that house the Faculty of Biological Sciences, as well as a magnificently completed gatehouse project at the permanent site of the varsity.





Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Nse Essien, described the visit as a symbolic royal visitation and expressed delight that the Chancellor found time within his busy schedule to visit the institution so as to see things by himself.

Essien explained that as a conventional university with eight faculties, the institution has retained its original science and technology background, with 43 academic programmes being fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He further disclosed that both the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), have given accreditation for relevant academic programmes in the varsity.

The vice chancellor commended the governor for his support and commitment to keeping the university strong as desired and promised that the management would continue to live up to expectations.

In the entourage of Oku Ibom Ibibio were the Paramount Rulers of Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, HRM Edidem Francis Ekpenyong; Mkpat Enin LGA, HRM Edidem Akpan Akpan Ekpene; Ikono LGA, HRM Edidem Etim Nana Itang and Ini LGA, HRM, Edidem Udoette Idon.

Others were clan heads and village heads from Nsit Ubium Traditional Rulers Council and host communities.

