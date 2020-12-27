Benin Catholic Archdiocesan tasks journalists on family values

The Assistant Archdiocesan Catholic Media Chaplain, Rev. Jude Orah has tasked Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) across the Archdiocese of Benin City and beyond to fashion out ways by which the true Christian family values can be well projected.

Rev. Orah stated this in his homily on Sunday during the maiden edition of the CAMPAN Benin City Archdiocesan Chapter End of the Year Mass of Thanksgiving held during the feast of the Holy Family at St. Peter Parish, Benin.

The clergyman noted that the church always presents the family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph as a model for all families, adding that all faithful need to work by the example of the Holy Family.

He said that the responsibility of promoting good family values rest on the Catholic Media Practitioners who are supposed to use the different tools of their social communication to uphold the dignity of a Christian family life.

At the ceremony attended by the Director of the Directorate of Catholic Social Communication, Rev. Stephen Okojie, a thanksgiving procession to the sanctuary was led by the Interim Archdiocesan CAMPAN President, Mrs. Ede Agho and other prominent personalities from various media houses across the state.

