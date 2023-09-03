It was a moment of joy and recognition for PR expert, Idris Bello, Mr Babajide Sipe, who heads the marketing and corporate communications of EcoBank and actor Jide Awobona as they were honoured at the fourth edition of the 40 Under 40 CEO Awards and Dinner in Lagos State.

The event, which was held at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki, last weekend, attracted personalities in the movie and banking sectors who came out to support their people whose strides in the chosen fields were rewarded.

For Bello, whose brand, Emiralty Africa, has continued to rise steadily on the entertainment scene, the day could not have come at a better time as he expressed his joy and readiness to keep pushing the positive narrative about the Nigerian entertainment space and the success of its stakeholders.

For the top banker, Sipe, it was a night of glamour and appreciation to the Nigerian public for trusting their brand, as he added that there is the need for CEOs in Nigeria to diversify and also explore the international market.

