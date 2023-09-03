The chief examiner of the Children and Teachers Association of the Christ Apostolic Church Missionary Headquarters, Mapo, Ibadan, Pastor Samuel Ogungbemi, has stressed on the importance of teaching children and wards undiluted Bible, saying that it willl encourage them to grow in the word of God and be good ambassadors in the society.

Ogungbemi stated this at the 52nd annual anniversary of the association, at the church headquarters, adding that the essence of engaging the children in the annual examination was to help them be steadfast and be upright in the way of the Lord.

He also noted that about 46 branches of CAC churches in Ibadan, Oyo State participated in this year’s two categories Bible examination, while CAC Oke-Ife Agbowo branch won the overall-best for the branches categories, and Alawonde Peace from CAC Oke-Igbala, Agodi-Gate won the prize for the best all-round student.

The anniversary with theme, “The lifestyle of a child of God” featured several activities including, Bible renditions, choreography and the annual examination outliers.

