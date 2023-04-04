Kehinde Akintola

The House of Representatives on Tuesday underscored the need for the Federal Government to beef up security across the nation’s airport to forestall highjack of aircraft and other critical facilities.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Olajide Jimoh.

In the bid to safeguard the airports, the lawmakers tasked all security agencies to ensure that unscrupulous elements are not allowed to foment trouble under any guise at the airports.

In his lead debate, Hon Jimoh who stressed the need to prioritize issues bothering the security of lives and property of citizens said: “When you are being a witness or involved in a situation that has to do with your life; that has to do with security; that has to do with crime and criminality, there is the need for us to come around as representatives of the people to safeguard our people and to safeguard yourself and others of what you have witnessed or heard concerning the security operating system of Nigeria, particularly in the airports.

“The House notes that a man reportedly caused a stir on an Abuja-Lagos flight over the weekend, thereby causing commotion which held the aircraft for over an hour as it could not move until operatives of the airport eventually evacuated the man.

“The House further notes that security comes first and there is a need to take permanent and aggressive steps to improve the security of our airports.

“The event of Friday, 31st March 2023, is a call to take precautions on passengers’ activities in the airports.

“The House is concerned that security at the airports seems relaxed, as the said man should not have been allowed into the aircraft in the first place since reports had been made that the man had allegedly portrayed himself as an irritant around the airport before being cleared into the fight (sic), only for him to constitute himself into a risk.

“The House appreciates the airline operators and regulators for eventually evacuating the man and dousing the tension created.

“The House is further concerned that the lives of the innocent law-abiding citizens on board the aircraft were avoidably endangered by the security breach, whereas the government had the responsibility to protect the citizens at all times.





“The House is convinced that the government or any of its agencies, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, will not shy away from its responsibility,” he said.

To this end, the therefore, the lawmakers urged Federal Government to improve security standards at the airports, especially by exploring technology.

The House also tasked authorities of FAAN and other relevant agencies in the aviation sector to pay more attention to security concerns and ensure the lives of citizens are not in any way endangered.

Also at plenary, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Wase who presided over the session read two letters from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Mr President transmitted the bill seeking the resolution of reimbursements to Plateau and Borno States through the issuance of promissory notes for federal roads constructed by the individual States.

Mr President also requested the accelerated passage of a bill on Nigeria Data Protection Bill.

