Taiwo Amodu

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has tasked the national secretariat of the party to demand a review of election results in some states in the southeast.

Secretary of the Directorate of Agro and Commodities at the PCC, Retson Tedheke, made the declaration at a news conference in Abuja.

The APC PCC specifically said the party must set machinery in motion for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return given to the Labour Party House of Representatives candidate in the Isiukwato/Umunneochi federal constituency.

Flanked by Convener, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi; Lead Director, Centre for Leadership Legacy International, Omonu Gowon-Nelson at the news conference, Tedheke said Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, won the election.

The trio claimed that the outcome of the election was manipulated against Honourable Onyejeocha in the desperation to reduce the votes of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The APC should and must make every move to reclaim its stolen mandates, even if it means setting up a committee from the existing Presidential Campaign Council to review what transpired during the elections.”

“For many frontline and dedicated members of the party who contested for various elective positions but were denied victory arising from rigging by the opposition political parties, we are asking that the party stand strong for them, to ensure that they reclaim their stolen mandates without further delay, especially, in the prosecution of their cases before the Election Petition Tribunal.

“In the next few weeks, we will detail some of the shocking irregularities, abuses and fraud that we have uncovered with concrete evidence during the presidential and national assembly elections.

“Most outstanding case in view is that of House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, representing Isikwato/Umunneochi federal constituency.

“It is on record that Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha was the only APC stalwart in Abia State, who openly identified with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and stood on the podium to campaign along with him during the presidential across the region. While we don’t want to go into some of the issues she openly told Asiwaju during his campaign in the region, which eventually came to pass, we want to say that the party must stand up and reclaim all its stolen mandates in the country.

“As you all know, concerned stakeholders in the region have finalized modalities to challenge the outcome of elections in the South East, especially in Abia State where candidates who contested on the platform of Labour Party are still running from pillar to pole to validate the credibility of their membership in Labour Party even after elections have been concluded. This is one fraud too many.





“We like to put it on record that the Labour Party LP candidate for Isiukwato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Amaobi Ogah, was not a bonafide member of LP at the time of the party primary, because he left the APC and joined the PDP on March 19, 2022. On June 4, 2022, he joined LP and contested the party primaries four days later, on June 8. By contesting the primary on June 8, it explains clearly that he was not a member of any political party according to the provisions of the law and Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

“Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022, says ‘each party is required to maintain a membership register in hard and soft copy and to make such register available to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not later than 30 days before the date fixed for primaries, congresses, and conventions.’

“The constitution makes it clear that a candidate must belong to a political party, which Amaobi Ogah was not at the time he contested.

“While this is not the only basis for which she is challenging the results of the Isiukwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency election of 25 February, we must also state it clear evidence of electoral infractions have been compiled to validate our claims.

“While Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has so far approached the Court to reclaim to challenge what members of her constituency have termed robbery hatched against her, we maintain that the leadership of the APC at all levels rise to the occasion to retrieve her mandate and that of many others who contested on the platform but were robbed of their mandates through widespread malpractices, vote suppression and falsification of results as witnessed in the South East”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…