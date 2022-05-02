Be ready to assert your rights, FCCPC charges consumers

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has charged the nation’s consumers on the need to be conscious of their rights, and be ready to defend them.

The agency made this charge via its verified Twitter Handle @fccpcnigeria, recently, in its reaction to some  complaints on the platform by electricity consumers in the country.

The commission argued that consumers in the sector must be assertive, especially when their rights are being violated.

While  responding to some of the consumers’ enquiries   about the ability of the agency to go the whole hog in ensuring that its  recent pronouncement on the rights of the consumers in the sector are respected, the regulatory agency assured of its commitment to be there with the consumers ‘all the way’.

The agency argued that the regulatory space is gradually changing,  and for it to effectively achieve its statutory role of consumer rights protection, the consumers themselves must be involved, by insisting  on their rights.

“The regulatory landscape is rapidly changing, and all that is required to effectively enforce consumer rights is an assertive consumer, who will fight for his or her rights until the right thing is done.


“You can always complain to the regulator, if a Disco begins to ‘dodge’ its responsibility. Inertia, based on previous occurrences, will not help. Let us become more assertive of our rights, and we will see the difference.

“It is not just knowing one’s rights, it is about insisting that your rights are respected,” the commission tweeted.

