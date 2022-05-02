Over 100 companies to participate at 2022 National Quality Summit

OVER 100 companies have signified their intention to participate at this year’s National Quality Summit and National Quality Excellence awards ceremony, scheduled to hold in Lagos, this week.

A statement signed by the Secretary, Organising Committee, Mr Obinna Ndukwe, explained that some of the participants will be presented with awards in different categories.

Ndukwe however charged investors and CEOs on the imperatives of carrying out a forensic assessment and re-evaluation of the extent of acceptability of their products and services in the market.

He added that top government functionaries, CEOs and Quality Managers, are expected to participate at the one-day summit, while over 100 corporate organisations with premium products and services had also signified their intention to be part of the event.