Over 100 companies to participate at 2022 National Quality Summit

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

OVER 100 companies have signified their intention to participate at this year’s National Quality Summit and National Quality Excellence awards ceremony, scheduled to hold in Lagos, this week.

A statement signed by the Secretary, Organising Committee, Mr Obinna Ndukwe,  explained that some of the participants will be presented with awards in different categories.

Ndukwe however charged investors and CEOs on the imperatives of carrying out a forensic assessment and re-evaluation of the extent of acceptability of their products and services in the market.

He added that  top government functionaries, CEOs and Quality Managers, are expected to participate at the one-day summit, while  over  100 corporate organisations with premium products and services had also signified their intention to be part of the event.

You might also like
Brands and Marketing

Be ready to assert your rights, FCCPC charges consumers

Brands and Marketing

Domino to grow outlets to 80 by December

Brands and Marketing

Financial inclusion: Experts harp on consumer-centric offerings, strong regulations

Brands and Marketing

Social media records 26.7% ad growth in 2021 —Report

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More