Be politically neutral, professional in your conduct, INEC boss counsels staff

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu has counselled the staff of the commission to be politically neutral and professional in their conduct during the forthcoming election.

The INEC chairman gave the advice at an induction retreat organised and sponsored by the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) for Resident Electoral Commissioners(REC) on Monday in Lagos.

While addressing participants at the retreat, Yakubu, who was represented by the commission’s National Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun, pledged the commission’s allegiance to Nigeria and Nigerians for free, fair, credible and verifiable elections.

He said, “This retreat is an opportunity to not only bring our Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) up-to-date about the preparations, procedures and requirements for a successful election but also get the commitment of our Administrative Secretaries towards attaining the highest level of efficiency in implementing the strategies outlined for a successful 2023 general election.

“In this regard, Administrative Secretaries are expected to be effective coordinators and provide timely progress reports and highlight challenges to be proactively addressed without affecting relevant timelines.

“They are also expected to fully support their respective RECs to ensure the effective coordination and deployment of men and materials focused mainly on delivering expected outcomes.

“I welcome all of you to this retreat and encourage everyone to discuss openly and exchange learning points in the overall interest of conducting a free, fair and credible 2023 general election.”

Speaking on the significance of the retreat, INEC’s REC in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, said it is another bold step by the Commission to have a robust deliberation with critical Stakeholders and implementers of its policies and scheduled for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive general election in 2023 in Nigeria.

In his address to the inductees, he said, “Today, the conduct of the presidential/National Assembly Elections scheduled to hold on 25th February 2023 is exactly 88 days away. It is therefore imperative to step up our preparation for the conduct of the elections.

“The improvement recorded in successive elections in this dispensation and the recent conduct of the off-season governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun has raised the bar of election administration and management in the country with the attendant positive perception of the voting public that their votes would count at the elections.

“This change of attitude of the citizenry towards the electoral process was clearly demonstrated by the impressive turnout of eligible Nigerians who participated in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. To this end, we cannot afford to rest on our oars.

“You will agree with me that all these accomplishments may not have been possible but for your commitment and doggedness to the Commission’s Vision and Mission in spite of all odds. Now that all eyes of the whole world are on us as election managers, we must re-double our efforts to achieve a seamless conduct of the polls.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the tasks ahead rest squarely on you all as accounting officers whose ingenuity would be relied upon to effectively manage the logistics and indeed all aspects of the conduct of the elections. It is therefore incumbent on all participants to bring to bear your wealth of experience and expertise to ensure efficient and effective management of the entire process of the election with particular attention to the election logistics in your respective states.

“At this juncture, permit me to appreciate our Development Partners and sponsors of this very important retreat, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for your unwavering support to the Commission in its efforts to conduct a credible general election in 2023 and consolidate the Nation’s democracy.”





Chief Technical Advisor, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria, Deryck Fritz, urged INEC to be an unbiased arbiter of the electoral processes.

He added, “On behalf of UNDP, Nigeria, I thank the team from INEC and colleagues from UNDP for their joint efforts to organise this important retreat.

“As we have seen in the recent elections in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and also in Africa, the peaceful transfer of power was inexplicably linked to processes and outcomes that are accepted by the political actors, civil societies and the population at large.

“INEC has been constitutionally mandated as an electoral body, must be and must also be seen to be non-partial and a neutral arbiter of the electoral contest.

“The INEC Chairman and the national commissioners have set the policies framework and mobilise resources but it is you, the administrative secretaries together with your RECs and your teams that organise and administer elections in your respective areas of responsibilities.

“In line with its SDG, the UNDP will continue to support peaceful and transparent and credible electoral processes for peaceful and just societies. With just about 88 days to the general election, this retreat provides an opportunity for deliberation on the key aspects of the electoral process.

“In order to ensure uniform understanding and consistency of the implementation of the electoral procedures, this reinforces UNDP’s trust in INEC as an institution that promotes the universality of the electoral processes.”

