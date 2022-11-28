Bauchi Police arrest two suspects for alleged murder

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two people for allegedly killing their victims in the state.

A press release from the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that 29 years old Monday Ajasco of Kafin Tafawa Bauchi and 20 years old Maryam Ibrahim were variously arrested for the offences.

According to him, Ajasco was arrested on the 17th of November, 2022, following information made available to the Command about his active involvement in a homicide case.

The PPRO stated that a discreet investigation conducted by the detectives attached to the Command revealed that on the 16th November 2022 at about 2300hrs, Ajasco went to a beer parlor at Bagel village of Dass LGA where he met Abdulrazak Ibrahim aged 30 years who is now deceased, and others drinking at the beer parlor in Bagel village.

He (the suspect) asked the said Abdulrazak (deceased) to buy a beer for him to drink who in response refused to do so a development that sparked a little altercation between them which displeases the suspect.

After a while, they decided to leave the beer parlor and go to their homes while the victim left before them.

Later, the deceased’s friend heard screaming from his friend from afar, on reaching the scene, he met his friend lying in a pool of his blood while the suspect was standing near the victim holding a sharp animal horn in his hand and also threatened to stab the victim’s friend when he asked the suspect why he did so.

Investigation into the incident also revealed that the suspect trailed and attacked the victim on his neck with a sharp object suspected to be an animal horn.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





As a result, he sustained a serious injury, he was swiftly rushed to the General Hospital, Dass but was certified dead by the medical doctor on duty.

The case will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.

In the same vein, on the 22nd November 2022 at about 1800hrs, one Ibrahim Sambo aged 40 years of Gar village in Pali ward, Alkaleri LGA went to the Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters.

He reported that on the same date at about 1200hrs, his second wife Maryam Ibrahim aged 20 years of the same address armed with a pestle entered into his first wife room Hafsat Ibrahim aged 32 years of the same address and hit her with the pestle on the head, as a result, the victim sustained serious degree of injury and evacuated to the Primary Healthcare Center, Gar village where she was certified dead by the medical doctor.

On receiving the report, a team of detectives attached to the command swung into action and arrested the suspect.

During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and revealed that on Tuesday 22nd November 2022 at about 1100hrs the said Hafsat Ibrahim (deceased) send her son, Abdulaziz Ibrahim aged 5 years with a lump of fried meat known as (Tsire) and gave to the suspect, Maryam Ibrahim, after eating the meat, the suspect started feeling abnormal situation which led to her vomiting the meat.

Besides, it was a family house, thereafter, the suspect called one Faiza Hamisu of the same address, the wife of the suspect’s husband’s younger brother, and told her exactly what happened and the said Faiza told the suspect that probably it was an ulcer and give her ulcer medicine.

Subsequently, the suspect provocatively went to her kitchen, picked a pestle, and entered the first wife’s room while she was asleep and hit her on the head leading to her death.