Akeredolu approves promotion of 8,415 civil servants in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday approved the immediate promotion of about 8,415 civil servants in the state civil service in 2022, which included both junior and senior workers from grade level one to 13.

The state Head of Service, Mr Kayode Ogundele, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the commencement of 2022 Civil Service Week, said the governor has also approved the recruitment of workers into some critical areas of need in 2021 and 2022, despite the dwindling resources of the state.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration “The roles of public servants in governance and political participation.” Ogundele commended the present administration in the state for giving priority to the welfare of workers in the state.

According to Ogundele, the promotion affected both workers at the Ministries, departments and agencies of the state government and said the promotion of officers in the state is usually backed up with financial benefits unlike what operates in other neighbouring states

He said “In the year 2022, the governor has approved the promotion of 1,587 officers on Grade Level 13 and above. Also 2113 officers from Grade Level 02-12 were promoted

“Also this year, 1,721 teaching and non-teaching staff were promoted by Teaching Service Commission and in the state Hospital Management Board, 797 junior officers and senior officers were promoted

“In the Primary Health Care Development Agency promoted 64 officers got their promotion and a total of 2133 officers of the state Local Government Service were promoted.”

The HoS also disclosed that some outstanding workers would be awarded by the state government as a way encouraging them to put more effort into delivering good service.

He also announced the resuscitation of monthly awards for best-performing workers in all the MDAs for healthy competition among workers to strive to improve their contributions to the service of the state.

