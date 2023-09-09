Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly called Doyin, has revealed reason that fellow housemate Venita is still in the reality Tv show.

She also accused the latter of bringing toxicity and negativity to the show.

Accordong to her, the only reason Venita has not been evicted is because she is in a relationship with Adekunle.

She disclosed this in a chat with Alex on Saturday.

Doyin on Saturday said, “The only reason Venita is still in this house is because she’s in a ship with that boy [Adekunle].

“If she was standing alone, she’d be out of this game a long time ago.

“She brings nothing but negativity and toxicity to this show. NOTHING.”

The housemate has been at loggerheads with Venita since the show began. She recently had a fight with another housemate, Pere.

