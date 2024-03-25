Rachel Edward, former Big Brother Naija housemate, has faulted the idea of some men asking their wives for DNA test saying such action should be considered a criminal offence.

This comes on the heels of ongoing social media debate on whether DNA tests should be made compulsory given the recent cases of paternity fraud or otherwise.

Reacting, Rachel suggested that demanding a DNA test from a spouse should be considered a criminal offence.

“Asking your wife for a DNA test should be a criminal offence. If you don’t trust her, why marry her in the first place?” She wrote on her verified X handle.