In a recent development within the BBNaija All Stars house, housemates Doyin and Ike have entered into a bet that involves Doyin refraining from speaking to Ilebaye and Venita until the end of the show.

Initially setting the bet at ₦200k, after negotiations, they agreed on a ₦100k wager. Doyin has committed to not engaging in conversations with Ilebaye, whom she accused of betrayal unless they are part of the same house task group.

This decision follows a recent heated argument between Doyin and Ilebaye, which was triggered by Ilebaye engaging in a conversation with Venita.

The disagreement between Doyin and Venita stemmed from Venita’s lack of response to Ilebaye’s belongings being scattered by Ike.

Watch the video here:

Doyin places a bet of N100,000 with Ike not to speak to Ilebaye anymore until she leaves the house #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Ak875KzuI8 — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) August 23, 2023

