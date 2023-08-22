Former BBNaija contestant Uriel Oputa has confidently stated her belief that she could have won the ‘All Stars’ edition if she hadn’t been evicted early in the competition.

She expressed her conviction that her early exit was a missed opportunity to secure the top spot in the show.

Uriel was eliminated from Biggie’s house on August 13, following a decision by a panel of jurors consisting of former housemates Laycon, Teddy A, and Diane.

Despite her eviction, Uriel remains steadfast in her belief that a longer stay in the BBNaija house could have propelled her to the top five or even earned her the coveted grand prize.

Uriel also offered her perspective on the treatment of the current contestant Ilebaye.

She observed that instances of bullying directed towards Ilebaye by other housemates had unintended consequences.

Instead of diminishing her popularity, these incidents seemed to amplify her appeal and attract more votes in her favour.

In addition to discussing her own BBNaija experience, Uriel took the opportunity to express her admiration for another housemate, Neo.

She explained that despite the age difference between her and Neo, she holds a fondness for him due to his pleasant fragrance, shared interest in the fitness lifestyle she advocates, and his sense of fashion.

