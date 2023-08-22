The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Tuesday, disbursed starter packs to 20 people of different skills in Taraba state.

Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, the state coordinator of the directorate, explained during the ceremony in Jalingo that the idea was to empower trained youth in different skills that are demand-driven and marketable.

He also noted that the empowerment was the federal government’s efforts through the directorate to ensure that young Nigerians become self-reliant.

“The 20 beneficiaries are those who participated in the NDE’s School on wheel specialized skills training in some selected Demand-Driven marketable Skills to impact their immediate Communities.

“While I urged the beneficiaries to manage the starter packs given to them judiciously, I wish to state here that the beneficiaries have undergone and completed training on different skills, which included fashion designing and computer base training.

“This exercise is the federal government’s effort through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), toward achieving her mandate in the Vocational Skills Development (VSD), department through the School-On-Wheel (SOW) training scheme.

“I also wish to disclose here that the directorate has approved the provision of resettlement loan package under the 2023 budget appropriation (Job Creation) for the graduates of the SOW training scheme in their various specialized areas,” The coordinator explained.

Reacting on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Sadiq Suleiman commended NDE for the empowerment, which he believed would transform their lives and make them employers of labour.