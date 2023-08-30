In the ongoing season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars, housemate Cross revealed to his friend Kim Oprah what he believed to be the strategy of fellow housemate CeeC.

This revelation came shortly after CeeC had a heated confrontation with another housemate, Pere, over house duties.

During the argument with Pere, CeeC appeared upset and exchanged words with him in front of other housemates.

After the incident, Cross shared with Kim Oprah that he believed CeeC’s strategy was to create conflicts within the house to portray herself as a victim and to give the impression that the other housemates were against her.

He said, “CeeC’s strategy is to turn the entire house against her. That seems to be the new strategy in town.”

Watch the video here:

Cross — CeeC’s strategy is to have the whole house against her. That’s the new strategy in town Kim Oprah — We talked about this earlier. Let’s not make it a reality#bbnaija #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/lAdQYZqHWW — #BBNaijaAllStars (@TheSabiRadio) August 30, 2023

