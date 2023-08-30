The Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Quadri, has lamented the spate of insecurity in Nigeria since 2003, saying the situation has further compounded MAN’s means of sourcing raw materials for production.

Mr. Ajayi-Quadri stated this while delivering a lecture at the joint Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) and National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Technical Session to develop a joint manufacturing policy agenda for the new administration in Nigeria at NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State.

The Director-General, who said the rating of Nigeria in terms of manufacturing goods in Africa has continued to dwindle, stated that small countries in Africa are moving ahead to be more attractive destinations.

According to him, Nigerian products have not been able to penetrate other African countries, not to mention Asia and Europe, “because we operate in a very high-cost environment.”

On challenges facing the manufacturing sector, Ajayi-Quadri posited that the government does not appear to appreciate the importance of the manufacturing sector, despite its potential and importance to economic growth.

“I don’t think there is any government that does not see that manufacturing is key and an engine of growth, but the fact is that in practice, it seems the government does not appreciate what it is all about. Electricity supply: there is a rumor of an increase in power that we do not have, but due to the public outcry, they seem to have put that on hold for now.

“We have an inadequate microeconomic environment; we have limited raw material supply; and in some cases, insecurity has further compounded our means of sourcing raw materials.

“And there is one that is quite disturbing and compounded now. There is low consumer apathy, partly because of the currency transition that we had and the inflation that has continued to grow. So manufacturer warehouses are filled with inventory of the locally produced goods,” he lamented.

He added that all these depicted that the manufacturing sector has not been doing well and is poorly performing, requiring government intervention where necessary.

In his address, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Francis Meshioye, said the joint technical session is aimed at achieving a resilient and competitive manufacturing sector with a significant contribution to the gross domestic product and job creation, amongst other things.

Meshioye pointed out that the family of MAN acknowledged the burning desire of the Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, to meaningfully contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector through an effective collaboration with MAN.





He declared that the collaboration between MAN and NIPSS reflects a commitment to knowledge sharing, synergistic endeavors, and the collective pursuit of solutions that will positively transform the nation through the development of the manufacturing sector.

The MAN President pointed out that the manufacturing sector serves as the backbone of economies worldwide and is a crucial aspect of the Nigerian economy,contributing to job creation, economic prosperity, and technological progress. Navigating the challenges and harnessing the opportunities within this sector requires a comprehensive and forward-thinking policy program that will lead to the attainment of targeted goals.

