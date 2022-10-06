Bayelsa govt commences identification, relocation of flood victims

The Bayelsa State Government says it has constituted a task force with a mandate to urgently identify and inspect areas ravaged by flood, as well as relocate and provide relief for victims.

Tribune Online learnt that the task force was set up during the weekly state executive council meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri, said that the members of the committee include himself, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Health, Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Other members of the task force, include the Commissioners representing the three senatorial districts and the head of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Gbaranbiri said the task force is also working out plans to relocate affected persons to higher grounds and provide relief materials as the flood continues to submerge more communities along the River Nun and Taylor Creek.

Although, the state government is yet to give a list of communities affected by the flood so far, however, an investigation revealed that some parts of Adagbabiri, Swali, Azikoro, Amassoma, Okutukutu, Tombia, Sagbama communities and the Nembe Kingdom are already submerged.

Also, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, said the government was aware of the flood situation in the state and set up the committee to alleviate the suffering of the people.

He added that beyond providing short-term relief for victims, the committee had the responsibility of proffering medium and long-term solutions to the issue of flooding in the state.

Teibowei said as part of efforts to reduce the impact of flooding, the government has built flood barriers in some communities, saying its officials will assess the effectiveness of such barriers before taking a decision to either replicate or improve on them in other parts of the state.

He further disclosed that the executive council approved the award of the contract for another 28km road project from the Toru-Orua community to Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said when completed, commuters from Ekeremor, Toru-Orua and neighbouring communities in Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas would not have to drive through the East-West road to get to Yenagoa, saying that the new road, estimated at N37.4 billion, will ease the stress of getting to the state capital from those areas.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE