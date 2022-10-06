WTD: Governor Inuwa praises teachers’ contributions to societal development 

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya declared on the occasion of the 2022 World Teachers’ Day that his administration recognizes the pivotal role of teachers and the teaching profession in societal development.

He also said that it will therefore ensure their welfare and proper training as well as the provision of requisite infrastructure and facilities in schools to encourage performance and productivity in the education sector at all levels.

Meanwhile, October 5 is celebrated as World Teachers’ Day around the world. It is observed to express gratitude for the contributions of teachers in societal development.

While paying tribute to teachers in the state and Nigeria at large for their immeasurable contributions and sacrifices to societal development, the Governor reiterated that his administration will continue to take all measures that will promote their well-being, development and empowerment.

He described teachers as pillars upon which children, as future leaders draw their inspiration while growing up.

The Governor described the theme of the 2022 World Teachers Day, “The transformation of education begins with teachers” as apt and timely considering the transformative and critical role they play in growing learners’ potential.

He noted that though the job of educating, nurturing and moulding children’s lives may be challenging, teaching is still one of the most honourable jobs on earth.





Inuwa Yahaya said that over the past three and a half years, his administration has put in place requisite infrastructure and facilities, including modern materials in order to encourage performance and productivity at all levels.

According to him, “Since we declared a state of emergency, there have been various interventions. We have moved away from the state of total collapse we met in 2019 that prompted us to declare a state of emergency in the education sector to a state of great competitiveness”.

He also said that “From an academic pass ratio in Secondary School Certificate of 26% in 2019, Gombe State’s Students have recorded an 87% success rate in 2021”.

He further said that his administration has strengthened partnerships with relevant agencies and organisations in an effort to reposition the education sector and enhance teachers’ capacity for optimum performance.

The Governor listed some of the achievements recorded by his administration in the education sector to including “The construction and renovation of over 1200 classrooms in various schools across the state, upgrading of 5 Legacy Secondary Schools to Mega Schools that are capable of accommodating up to 15,000 students with special facilities, mopping up of over 400,000 out-of-school children through BESDA and the recruitment of 1000 teachers through the Teachers’ Service Commission to address the human resource gap in the education sector”.

He lauded the teachers for their relentless efforts in imparting knowledge and shaping the future of the pupils and students despite obvious challenges.

While rejoicing with the leadership of the Gombe State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT) and the entire teachers in the state, Governor Inuwa also praised them for inculcating good values and wisdom as well as playing a very important role in every student’s life. He assured them of continued partnership toward the development of education in the State.