A total of 7,710 students have been cleared to graduate and receive various degrees and certificates in the six sessions of the existence of Bauchi State University.

The students will be conferred with First Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s Degrees, Master of Sciences, Master of Arts, and Doctorate Degrees at the maiden combined Convocation of the University scheduled for Saturday, 16th of December 2023, at the main Campus in Gadau.

The disclosure was made by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatima Tahir, at a maiden pre-convocation press conference held in Gadau on Friday as part of activities marking the convocation ceremony at the University.

The VC said that Bauchi State University Gadau was established in the year 2010 through the Bauchi State House of Assembly Act to serve as a catalyst for educational development, thereby meeting the needs for sustainable growth of the state and beyond.

She added that academic activities began at the university in 2011/2012 to date and have graduated six sets of graduands with no convocation held.

According to her, “The total number of graduands to be conferred with the first degree at the ceremony stands at 7,196. Out of this number, 185, which represents 2.6 percent, bagged First Class, 2,411, which represents 33.5 percent, graduated with Second Class Upper, while 3,695, which represents 31.3 percent, had Second Class Lower. 886, which represents 12.3 percent, graduated with Third Class, and 19, which represents 0.26 percent, graduated with a Pass degree.”

The VC added that, “Furthermore, the University will confer on deserving candidates who have lived up to the expectations of academic excellence and moral character official recognition and celebration.”

The breakdown of the graduands includes 119 Postgraduate Diplomas, 193 Master Degree Holders, 183 Master of Sciences and Masters of Arts, and 19 Doctorate Degree holders.

“In line with the University tradition, Council and Senate approved to confer honorary doctorate degrees during the Maiden convocation on some deserving and distinguished personalities,” she added.

Fatima Tahir said that, “These personalities include Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu Suleiman, Emir of Katagum, Umar Faruk, Elder Statesman Sa’adu Zungur, and former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda.”

She said that after the press conference, some completed projects executed by the Bauchi state government and that of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) will be commissioned, followed by a pre-convocation lecture to be delivered by Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega, the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Mohammed Kashim, followed by a Chancellor dinner.

