The Member representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon Ismail Haruna Dabo, has flagged off the construction of Sauke/Fingel bridge to provide unhindered access to the people of the area, especially during the rainy season.

The bridge will cost over N15 million and has been a death trap for decades, halting many economic activities and making transporting farm produce impossible for inhabitants of the area.

When completed, the bridge will link Gumau – Unguwan Pah – Sauke – Kadiri – Pingel – Ragi-Mana – Cigere – Durungu, Shau – Jango – Dawaki-Fakuru, and from there to Rimin Zayan.

Elated leaders of the aforementioned communities thanked the Member for the gesture and described it as a rescue mission, considering the lives and properties lost during the rainy season due to its deplorable condition.

He also awarded the construction of Fingel – Lame and Kombo Haske Maternity Clinics at the cost of over N12 million each.

The host communities said that it is the first time in history that a serving Member or any government official is visiting them personally to address their plights.

He also paid an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing construction of Islamiya School at Zaranda Gari, awarded at the cost of N8.5 million.

According to him, the lack of religious knowledge and western education is playing a key role in the current insecurity, hence the need to support educational growth.

He empowered 55 youths with a startup capital to the tune of N6.5 million and called on them to effectively make use of the capital for self-sufficiency.

“Considering the unemployment rate and its attendant increasing poverty among youths, this empowerment becomes necessary,” he said.

The Member also disbursed the sum of N1.6 million for 21 students who are beneficiaries of the Category B Haske Scholarships program for the 2024/2025 Academic session. Each student under this category got the sum of N80,000.

Recall that the beneficiaries were dispatched into categories where 10 selected students were paid N100,000 each under Medical Sciences of Category A.

In his quest to return power to the grassroots, he engaged stakeholders from Lame District, which gave them an opportunity to highlight some of the challenges confronting their communities, which include lack of jobs, employment opportunities, and shortage of portable drinking water.

The Member promised to bring more meaningful developments that will positively impact the lives of the people.

He also promised to intervene in ensuring that the concerns raised during the town hall meeting were given priority for intervention, particularly the water which serves as an engine for human survival.

He supported the stakeholders with the sum of N1 million as logistics, while the sum of N5 million was also distributed to various groups and stakeholders across the constituency during the visit.

Hon. Isma’il Dabo appreciated the Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for enlisting Toro Federal Constituency as one of the major beneficiaries of his administration, notably the ongoing construction of Gel Jaule to Lame road.

The engagement was well attended by the APC stakeholders of Toro Local Government led by Musa Abdullahi Fakuru, Member BAHA Representing Lame Constituency Hon. Bala Abdu Rishi, LGA State Chairman, Dan Masanin Tilde, who doubles as the PA to Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Former Member Representing Toro Federal Constituency, Hon. Musa Yakubu Toro, APC State Treasurer, Party stalwart, supporters, women, and youths groups, among others.

In their separate remarks, the various speakers applauded the Member for his giant strides as the Representative of Toro Federal Constituency in less than a year and promised their unwavering support to take Toro to greater heights.