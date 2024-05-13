Ahead of the 2027 general elections, leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have said that the party remains the only political party that can produce leaders who can change things for the better in the country.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of swearing-in ceremony of new members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in Ilorin, Kwara state, the Kano state chairman of the party, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, said that NNPP is now viewed as an ideological party and “party of ideas”.

Hashimu, who said that the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “is not an option”, added that the former ruling party laid the foundation of developments that led to hardships that Nigerians are currently facing, saying that the ruling APC has only increased the tempo.

The Kano state NNPP chairman presided over the ceremony, saying that the Kwara state NNPP had held ward, local governments and state congresses which were supervised by the committee he led.

The inauguration ceremony of the new SWC members was attended by Kwara state NNPP bigwigs, including Asiwaju Moshood Shittu, who served as Deputy National Secretary of the presidential campaign council set up by the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Giving an appraisal of the congresses, Alhaji Hashimu said the new leaders of the party in the state had shown readiness to do the needful and get the state NNPP repositioned in order to make it become the ruling party in 2027.

“We are here for a purpose which is to supervise the congresses and we have held Ward, local government and state congresses and Alihamdulilah, the congresses were held successfully, and everything was hitch-free.

“We are happy that there was a huge turnout of party members. They came out to participate in large numbers considering the support we have received from the people. This state will definitely become an NNPP-controlled state in 2027.

“People have continued to show interest in joining our party. We thank the good people of Kwara state for coming out in large numbers to support the NNPP. I am very sure that a new Kwara and a new Nigeria will emerge in 2027, Insha Allah. We thank the people of Kwara, especially the women, and the young people, who have come out in their thousands to identify with the party Aliamdulilah. We also thank the journalists for their support and for making the public know that our party is strong in Kwara state”, he said.

Alhaji Hashimu also predicted victory for the party in Kwara state and at the federal level in 2027 submitting that Nigerians are looking forward to a breath of fresh air and would not support the APC or the PDP.

“The experience Nigerians had under PDP was bad. It was the party that laid the foundation of hardship. APC only came to double it and continued to increase it. You don’t need to tell the people that PDP is not an option and the fact that APC is a problematic party. The best option is NNPP because new things are happening in Kano where it is the ruling party and this will definitely be enjoyed anywhere that our party controls.

“There is good governance in Kano state which is the only state currently controlled by our party. We have continued to prioritize the interests of the citizens. 1,100 students have gotten scholarships to study abroad. We have established two new universities. We have sponsored the weddings of over 3,600 widows. Governor Abba Yusuf is actually doing a lot to change the face of Kano state. I urge Nigerians to support the NNPP in 2027”, he said.

Also speaking, the new chairman of Kwara state NNPP, Alhaji Fatahi Imam, expressed confidence that the party will produce the next governor of Kwara state, who would be Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s successor, while also promising to ensure unity in the state NNPP and welcome new members.

“I am very happy and excited and today is the happiest day of my life because the leaders in Abuja recommended me for the job in recognition of my sacrifice and support for the party and I feel humbled.

“This encouragement actually made me happy and I will certainly add more to my efforts to reposition the party in the state. We will produce the next governor of the state in 2027. You know that NNPP is an ideological party, and it is the best option now. People are tired of APC and the PDP.

Recall that we worked for just six months ahead of the 2023 general election and we won in Kano state. Please note that we dislodged a ruling party in Kano state.

“We also have senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members. Now that we have an ample of time to work for the party, we are sure of victory in Kwara state and other places”, he said.

Engineer Tokunbo Omolase, who had served as chairman of the state NNPP Caretaker Committee since August last year, said he was happy that the congresses have produced new leaders that would be in charge of the affairs of the party in the state.

While stating the need for the new party officials to hit the ground running, he also urged unity of effort to reposition the party in the State of Harmony.

New members of the State Working Committee of the party in Kwara state include; Alhaji Fatahi J. Imam, Chairman, Engineer Lah Abdulmumeen, Deputy Chairman, Ahmad Safurat Onaolapo, Secretary, Mr Biodun Olawuyi, Publicity Secretary, Fatimah Muhammed, Woman Leader, Mr Ayinla Lukman, Youth Leader, Joesphine Aransiola, Legal Adviser and the Welfare Secretary, Shade Raji.

Chairmen of the party at the local government level include Jimoh Aliu Alabi (Asa), Samuel Ayo Dada (Ifelodun), Yusuf Banji Moruf (Offa), Timothy Tsado (Patigi) and Taiye AbdulSalam (Ilorin South).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE