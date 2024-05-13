The Nigeria Red Cross Society, Zamfara State Branch, has assured to provide first aid training to Zamfara State Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) members as part of its efforts to extend its humanitarian services in the state.

The Zamfara Red Cross also reiterated its determination to support and provide maximum humanitarian services to ZAROTA in their operational duties in the state.

This was disclosed today by members of the Red Cross, led by the Zamfara State Branch Secretary, Ibrahim Bello Garba, when they paid a courtesy visit to the Commandant and Chief Executive Officer of ZAROTA, Mohammed Bello Musa, in the state.

Ibrahim Bello Garba averred that ZAROTA is blessed to have leadership whose tentacles are an upshot of the Agency in the state.

“Our purpose of the visit was to canvass for support and collaboration with the Agency (ZAROTA) regarding the training of personnel on first aid to victims of road crashes, the use of ambulances, and regular sensitization.”

He eulogized ZAROTA for its doggedness and resilience in curtailing road traffic in the State.

He further reiterated the resolve of the Zamfara Red Cross to give holistic support and cooperation in ensuring prompt attention to victims of road crashes in the state.

In his response, the Zamfara State Commandant of ZAROTA, Mohammed Bello Musa, said the Red Cross is a partner to the Agency in providing a safer society.

ZAROTA Commandant Mohammed Bello Musa reiterated his administration’s commitment to leverage Red Cross support to enable him to succeed in minimizing road traffic incidents through regular sensitization of the general public.

He thanked and appreciated members of the Zamfara Red Cross, under the delegate leadership of Branch Secretary Ibrahim Bello Garba, for the visit to the ZAROTA headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.