Retiring Commissioner of Police in charge of Bauchi State Command, Aminu Alhassan has been urged to brace up for more service to Nigeria and Nigerians even out of uniform anytime such is demanded of him.

This was made during a retirement dinner held in his honour at the premises of the Command Headquarters, Bauchi on Wednesday as he could not hold his emotions shedding tears of joy and happiness all through the evening.

Different speakers at the event including; the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, Chief Judge, Rabi Talatu Umar, Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu among others, took turns in extolling the professional qualities and good virtues of the retiring Commissioner.

The State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed leading others said that for once, he did not regret working with CP Aminu Alhassan even though it was not for a long time having been posted to the State towards the end of his first tenure.

The Governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Police Affairs, Sani Mohammed (DIG rtd) added that security in the state has improved tremendously during his stint, stressing that Bauchi State is grateful for his selfless service and that the State will be waiting for him in retirement.

Bala Mohammed then charged the CP to be prepared for higher calling in retirement, stressing that there are more opportunities in retirement even beyond the shores of the country.

In her brief remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, who was represented by Justice Muktar Abubakar said that the State judiciary has enjoyed a good working relationship with the Command under the stewardship of CP Alhassan.

According to her, “under his watch, no court order has been disrespected. Our official collaboration has really complemented each other for quick dispensation of justice.”

The CJ then wished the celebrant well in his future endeavours, urging him to accept offers of service given to him considering the fact he is still energetic and fit to serve outside the uniform.

Also speaking, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, said that the State traditional institution is proud to associate with CP Alhassan, his subordinates and indeed the entire State Police Command for their tireless efforts in stemming the tide of crime in Bauchi State.

Represented by the Galadiman Bauchi, Surveyor Sa’idu Jahun, the Emir also said that the impeccable ŕesumè of the retiring CP would make him very attractive to a much higher calling in the next phase of his life after retirement.





He then called on him to always avail his services when called upon to do so, saying that the younger generation of officers and personnel needs to tap from his experience to enrich theirs.

Other speakers during the event included: Security Chiefs serving in the State from the Military, Paramilitary and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), who all gave a glowing testimony on CP Aminu Alhassan, especially his quality of team spirit.

While responding, retiring CP Aminu Alhassan said that he felt humbled by the kind words of all the speakers and the presence of so many Guests from far and near.

The CP then thanked the Nation for giving him the opportunity to serve his fatherland just as he also acknowledged the tremendous support he enjoyed from his immediate family, his Superiors in the force, subordinates, relatives and friends that contributed one way or another in the course of his career as security officer.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Administration, Rose Chollom said that the Command would sourly miss CP Aminu Alhassan, but that the consolation lays in the fact that he has instilled in them the spirit of team work, discipline and dedication to duty.

DCP Rose Chollom, who thanked all invited guests for honouring the Command’s invitation, then said that the nation is yet to see the best in CP Aminu Alhassan.

Rose Chollom also seized the opportunity to commend practicing Journalists in the State for supporting the Command under which the retiring Police Commissioner expressed her hope that the relationship will grow from strength to strength.

