Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which allow users to follow people and organisations that matter to them.

The company revealed this in a blog post to alert its clients and Zuckerberg also corroborated this on Facebook on Thursday.

“Today we’re announcing WhatsApp Channels – – a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia, but will roll out to everyone later this year,” he wrote.