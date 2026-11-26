Former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Abdulmalik Mahmood, has led several decampees from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties in the northern part of the state into the Allied People’s Movement (APM), thereby changing the state’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decampees were formally received into the APM by the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, during a colourful ceremony held at the Government House.

The event attracted party leaders, government officials, stakeholders and supporters from across Bauchi North, turning the premises into a beehive of political activity.

The decampees, who arrived in large numbers, were led by Mahmood, who facilitated their movement and presented them to the governor.

Addressing the gathering, the governor welcomed the new members with open arms, describing their decision as courageous, timely and in the best interest of Bauchi State.

He thanked them for believing in his leadership and for choosing to be part of a political movement built on development, unity and service to the people.

According to the governor, his administration has remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to all parts of the state, regardless of political affiliation, tribe or religion.

He said the doors of his government and party remain open to all well-meaning citizens who are ready to contribute to the progress of Bauchi State.

Mohammed assured the decampees that they would be fully carried along in all activities of the party and government, adding that there would be no discrimination between old and new members.

He stressed that unity, cooperation and collective commitment remain the foundation of political success, and urged them to work together as one family.

He further charged them to return to their respective wards and polling units to mobilise grassroots support, reconcile aggrieved members and build a stronger, more united party ahead of future political engagements.

In his remarks, Mahmood said the decision to defect was informed by the governor’s outstanding performance in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, water supply and youth empowerment.

He noted that the people of Katagum and Itas-Gadau had witnessed unprecedented development under the present administration and had resolved to align with a leadership that delivers results.

Mahmood pledged the loyalty of the decampees, assuring the governor that they would work with dedication and sincerity for the success of the party at all levels.

Political analysts present at the event described the defection as a significant gain for the governor and a setback for the APC in Bauchi North, a zone considered politically strategic because of its large population and voting strength.

They observed that the steady influx of opposition members into the governor’s camp was a clear indication of growing acceptance of his leadership across the state.

The reception ended on a high note, with songs of solidarity, group photographs and renewed commitments to unity, peace and collective progress under the leadership of Governor Mohammed.