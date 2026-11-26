Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged an assassination attempt on Maryam Golden, a Kwankwasiyya supporter and social media influencer, by four masked men in Kano.

The allegation was made by the Kano State Director-General of the NDC Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Hon. Gwani Shehu Wada Sagagi, who said the incident occurred at about 9 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

According to Sagagi, the attackers stormed Maryam Golden’s residence in Rimin Kebe Quarters and allegedly assaulted her with dangerous weapons, leaving her with severe injuries in different parts of her body.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NDC chieftain described the incident as disturbing and raised concerns that it might be politically motivated.

He alleged that Golden was targeted because of her political affiliation, outspoken views, and growing popularity on social media.

Sagagi said the victim, who lives with her parents, was a law-abiding citizen exercising her constitutional rights to freedom of expression and political association through her support for the NDC and promotion of Kwankwasiyya ideals.

He expressed concern over what he described as the growing resort to violence in settling political differences, warning that such incidents could threaten the political atmosphere in Kano State.

The campaign council director-general cautioned political actors against using violence to intimidate opponents, stressing that no political group had a monopoly on violence.

He, however, warned that the NDC would not hesitate to call on its supporters to defend themselves if attacked by hoodlums or criminals.

Sagagi called on security agencies in Kano State to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged attack, identify and arrest those responsible, including their suspected sponsors, and ensure they are prosecuted.

He expressed confidence that the security agencies would uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Kano State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Kiyawa, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.