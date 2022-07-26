Lagos calls for calm as NLC protest shuts down capital

The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, called for calm from motorists and road users as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protest crippled vehicular movements in and around the state capital, Ikeja.

In a statement signed by the commissioner of transportation of Lagos State, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the state assured motorists that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are already stationed at junctions and major routes to manage movement during the protest.

According to the commissioner of transportation, “The Lagos State Government has urged motorists to remain calm despite the protest of the Labour Congress procession in Ikeja and its environs today.

“The commissioner for transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the protest has hindered free vehicular movement from Ikeja under bridge, through Allen to Alausa, and other parts of Ikeja.

“The commissioner advised the motoring public to cooperate with the LASTMA officials to minimise inconvenience in movement at this time.”