Lagos calls for calm as NLC protest shuts down capital

Latest News
By Tola Adenubi - Lagos
labour protest shuts down,
The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, called for calm from motorists and road users as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protest crippled vehicular movements in and around the state capital, Ikeja.
In a statement signed by the commissioner of transportation of Lagos State, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the state assured motorists that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are already stationed at junctions and major routes to manage movement during the protest.
According to the commissioner of transportation, “The Lagos State Government has urged motorists to remain calm despite the protest of the Labour Congress procession in Ikeja and its environs today.
“The commissioner for transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the protest has hindered free vehicular movement from Ikeja under bridge, through Allen to Alausa, and other parts of Ikeja.
“The commissioner advised the motoring public to cooperate with the LASTMA officials to minimise inconvenience in movement at this time.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

labour protest shuts down

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital. labour protest shuts down

Lagos calls for calm as NLC protest shuts down capital

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Lagos calls for calm as NLC protest shuts down capital

You might also like
Latest News

Herbalist, one other arraigned for alleged rape of 3 JSS students in Kwara

Latest News

Terrorists mobilising anti-aircraft weapons, fighters to attack Katsina, Lagos,…

Latest News

ASUU solidarity protest: Flight operations unhindered at Lagos airport

Latest News

Rivers NLC joins nationwide protest to demand end of ASUU strike

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More