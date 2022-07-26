ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- FRSC Requires You To Have A Razor Blade In Your Vehicle. Here’s Why
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- Fulanisation, Islamisation Agenda Going On In Nigeria —Obasanjo
- How To Detect Fake Bank Alerts
- Imoke tasks FG, states on incentives for operators to grow tourism sector
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.
labour protest shuts down
Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital. labour protest shuts down
Lagos calls for calm as NLC protest shuts down capital
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Lagos calls for calm as NLC protest shuts down capital