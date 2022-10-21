Bauchi govt tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects

Major contractors working on various projects especially road construction across Bauchi state have been tasked with the need to complete the projects on time or lose the contracts.

The warning was given to the contractors by the State Ministry of Works and Transport which stressed the need for timely completion, adding that the present administration does not joke about the timely completion of projects.

The Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim while fielding questions from Journalists on Thursday, shortly after an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Central market – Yakubu Wanka road within the Bauchi metropolis.

He said that the visit was to ascertain the level of performance of the project with agreed plans and time of completion.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim assured the people of Yakubu Wanka area of the completion of the road project in the next two weeks explaining that the project was temporarily halted because of the rainy season which is not good for road construction.

He further explained that during rainy seasons road construction works at certain levels are suspended to ensure qualitative work.

The Commissioner stressed that the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad-led administration has completed over 15 road projects in Bauchi that have not been affected by the issue of rain.

He then expressed optimism that the project would address the plight of motorists plying the road and ensure the well-being of the Yakubu Wanka residents.

Earlier in his remarks, the Site Engineer of Triacta Construction Company, Engineer Nicholas expressed the readiness of the company to complete the road project within the stipulated time and assured Bauchi State of getting the value for its money.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alh. Adamu Ibrahim Gambaki and other Principal Officers of the Ministry of works and transport Bauchi State as contained in a statement by Muhammad Sani Yunusa, Information Officer of the Ministry.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE