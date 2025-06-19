Bauchi govt restates commitment to devt of basic education

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has said that his administration remains unwavering in the effective development of basic education in the state, especially in the area of quality assurance and expansion of access to school-age children.

He spoke during a working visit to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) headquarters in Abuja.

The Governor was received by Dr. Aisha Garba, Executive Secretary of UBEC, according to a statement by the Commission’s Public Relations Officer and Protocol, Mr. David Apeh, on Thursday.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Mohammed emphasised the critical importance of foundational learning, stating, “Without basic education, nothing works.”

He reiterated that his government remains resolute in advancing the basic education sector, describing it as the bedrock of societal transformation.

Highlighting Bauchi State’s educational reach, the Governor remarked, “Bauchi is one of the biggest states with access to education, so we also accommodate neighbouring states.”

He expressed pride in the state’s role in expanding educational opportunities across the region.

Governor Mohammed commended the leadership of the UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, and praised the visible impact of UBEC’s interventions in Bauchi State.

He noted the state has been a significant beneficiary of the Commission’s initiatives, particularly the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

“We have executed numerous projects through BESDA in areas such as infrastructure, enrollment, basic education, and human capital development,” the Governor stated, while also affirming that Bauchi remains fully up to date in accessing its UBEC matching grants, demonstrating a proactive approach to maximising available educational resources.

The visit underscores Bauchi State’s continued leadership in educational reform and its productive partnership with UBEC in delivering inclusive, quality education to children within and beyond its borders.

In her remarks, Dr. Aisha Garba, Executive Secretary of UBEC, warmly welcomed Governor Mohammed and his entourage.

She expressed deep appreciation for the Governor’s strong leadership and notable achievements in basic education across Bauchi State.

Dr. Garba specifically lauded the construction of “mega schools” in the state, describing them as comparable to “smart schools” due to their state-of-the-art facilities and innovative learning environments.

She also commended the recruitment of qualified teachers as a pivotal step in improving education quality.

“Bauchi State stands out not just for accessing its UBEC matching grants but for utilising them effectively to drive real change,” she noted.

“This is a reflection of true commitment and accountability in the pursuit of educational excellence” Garba added.

The UBEC boss reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to sustain and deepen its collaboration with Bauchi State, expressing confidence that the shared vision would continue to yield meaningful, long-term improvements in Nigeria’s basic education landscape.

