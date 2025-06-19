Tinubu arrives Kaduna to commission skill institute, hospital, CNG buses

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Kaduna State for the second leg of a two-state tour this week to inaugurate some projects in the state.

The Boeing 737 jet conveying the President touched down at the Military Airport in Mando and was received by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; the host Governor, Uba Sani; and the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Other governors on the receiving line were Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Cabinet members, among other state government officials.

He was also greeted by a military guard of honour by the Nigerian Air Force band.

Tinubu’s one-day visit to Kaduna State will see him commission the Institute of Skill Acquisition & Development at Riga Chukun, a 300-bed Specialist Hospital at Millennium Square and 100 CNG buses for intra-city commute.

He will be the special guest at a grand reception at Murtala Square.

Thursday’s trip, earlier slated for Wednesday, comes hours after he visited Benue state, a hotbed of the recent attacks that left around 200 dead and hundreds more displaced.

Security has been stepped up across Kaduna metropolis, with temporary traffic diversions on Kawo Bridge and Independence Way from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

