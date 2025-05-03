Bauchi govt reiterates commitment to provide conducive environment for journalists

Bauchi State Government has reiterated its commitment to providing an enabling environment for journalists to practice their profession unhindered, warning that it must be within the ambit of fairness and objectivity.

The assertion was made by the State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Usman Shehu Usman while interacting with Journalists at the Conference Hall of the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to mark the 2025 International World Press Freedom Day on Saturday.

He boasted that Bauchi State remains one of the best states where Journalists and other media practitioners are given amble opportunities to practice with less or no hardship.

According to him, because of the conducive nature of the atmosphere to practice, there a few journalists who have spent over 30 years in the state practicing without any hindrance from the Government.

He stressed that, “Government and journalists are partners in progress particularly in a democratic dispensation. We understand that in Bauchi State and that is what we are doing, creating nice atmosphere for people to do their trades.”

He then charged the Journalists to always cross check information, get the facts right before rushing to publish oponing that when damage is done, it is difficult to correct.

The Commissioner assured that government has committed a lot of resources to upgrading the State owned media organizations, Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) and Bauchi State Television (BATV) saying that by the end of the month of May normal broadcast service will resume.

On casual staff working in the two establishments, he assured that with the ongoing recruitment process, all of those who are qualified will definitely be offered permanent employment.

He stressed that for now their allowances have been jerked up to motivate them to work better because according to him, “to get the best out your staff, you need to motivate such a people, that is what we have done.”