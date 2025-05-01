International Labour Day: Bauchi Speaker calls for synergy amongst workers

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Abubakar Suleiman has emphasized the importance of cooperation and collaboration between labour and other relevant stakeholders in order to achieve key goals.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Kobi, the Speaker made this appeal as the world observes International Labour Day.

This day is dedicated to recognizing the significant contributions of workers to infrastructural development, crime reduction, and income generation through various employment opportunities.

According to him, “The importance of labour to the workforce can never be ignored as they serve like engine to the device, they practicalise what experts have written and build infrastructures that stand for generations to come.”

He stressed that “The Bauchi State Government under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed has carved monumental impacts to the labour through the approval of minimum wage, consistent payment of salaries.”

“Also, the renovation of the Secretariat in the State capital and 20 LGAs aimed to help workers discharge their duties effectively in conducive atmospheres”. The Speaker said

The Speaker expressed the Bauchi State House of Assembly’s readiness to collaborate, pass bills and make laws that would install succour to the lives of all workers in the State.

He then urged authorities to disburse remuneration when due, ensure the promotion of all deserving workers and process the retirement benefits on time.

Moreover, the Speaker then called on workers to be punctual, dedicated and responsible in their respective places of work as the Government would not tolerate absenteeism and negligible acts.

