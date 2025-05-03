80th anniversary: Oluremi Tinubu lauds Wema bank’s resilience, innovation

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, praised the resilience and innovations of Wema Bank as it marks 80th year anniversary in Lagos.

Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, the First Lady commended the Bank’s management for its continued commitment to inclusive economic growth and nation-building, particularly through its focus on empowering women, youth, and entrepreneurs.

In a statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, on Saturday, Mrs Tinubu noted that only few organizations transcend generations, evolving with the times while staying true to their mission, but Wema Bank, have shown that with purpose, innovation, and resilience, an institution can not only endure but lead.

She said : ‘You will all agree with me, that eight decades of un-interrupted operation in Nigeria’s dynamic economic landscape is an accomplishment worthy of high recognition. But beyond your longevity, what stands out, particularly to us in the women’s movement, is your deliberate focus on inclusion, equity, and empowerment.

“Wema Bank has not only understood the structural barriers that hinder women’s full financial participation, but you have also chosen to act. Beyond just offering services, you have built pathways.

“At a time when only 47% of Nigerian women have formal access to banking services, compared to 58% of men, your work in reducing this gap is both timely and transformational.”

The minister, in her capacity, reiterated her mandate under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards ensuring that at least 10 million Nigerian women are economically empowered by 2027 and positioned as key drivers of the nation’s $1 trillion economy target.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that his mandate is strategic and requires bold, multi-sectoral partnerships.

“I particularly commend Wema Bank for aligning with our shared goals and with the objectives of Nigeria’s National Gender Policy (2021–2026), which envisions a Nigeria where women and men have equal opportunities to contribute to and benefit from development.

“Your work aligns clearly with our policy, and it also reflects leadership and foresight. You have demonstrated what it means to translate gender equality from aspiration to action.

“Let me quickly say at this point that one of the most impactful examples of our partnership with Wema Bank is the MOWA–SARA Initiative (Social and Economic Advancement for Resilient African Women).

“This initiative, according to her, is a movement that is delivering vocational skills training, entrepreneurship support, digital inclusion, and resilience-building opportunities to over five hundred thousand women across the country, many of whom reside in underserved, rural, and conflict-affected communities.

“You may wish to note that this partnership has been a game-changer. It has shown us what is possible when policy meets private sector innovation. Through MOWA–SARA, women who were once excluded from economic opportunity are now charting their own destinies, as entrepreneurs, traders, digital service providers, and community leaders.

“Tonight, while we celebrate your 80th anniversary, also know, that we are celebrating every girl who now dares to dream, every woman who has launched her business, and every family that has found a new beginning because Wema Bank stood with them.

“As you step into your next decade of impact, I urge you to scale your work. Let us deepen this partnership. Let us co-create more solutions. Let us remove the final barriers still standing between women and their full participation in Nigeria’s economy.”